Comanche County Commissioners agreed Monday they would keep the mask mandate in place for the Comanche County Courthouse through June 18.
Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said the decision comes because of the increased activities expected at the courthouse in June, to include the three-week Comanche County District Court docket.
The mandate for masks has been part of Comanche County’s COVID-19 protocols since commissioners reopened the courthouse in mid-February after being closed to the general public in most instances since Thanksgiving 2020. Then, as now, the concern was the spread of COVID-19 in an enclosed environment with a large number of people.
“The June docket is starting Tuesday (June 1),” Owens said, adding the annual sheriff’s and tax sales also are scheduled for June, which will bring even more people to the courthouse. “We’ll keep the masks and temperature checks and social distancing in place until the Monday after the docket ends.”
Owens said the plan is to drop the mask mandate for those entering the courthouse on June 21, keeping only the social distancing guideline in place. But, he said commissioners also will continue to re-evaluate the situation through the month and make any changes as necessary.
Previous decisions to keep the masks and temperature checks in place have come after meetings with county officials. The most recent evaluation came in early May, after the City of Lawton and other entities across the state dropped their mask mandates after Gov. Kevin Stitt let Oklahoma’s COVID-19 executive order expire. The City of Lawton now makes wearing a mask in city facilities a recommendation rather than a requirement for its indoor facilities.
Owens said earlier this month that the decision by county commissioners and county departments was influenced by the large number of visitors who come into the courthouse. The courthouse sees more than 800 visitors each day, Owens estimated.
“We want to keep people as safe as possible,” he said then.
Monday, Owens said the decision apparently has been well-received by most of those who visit the courthouse.
“We’ve only had four or five people complain,” he said.