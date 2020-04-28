Comanche County Commissioners say they will be content with following a three-phase plan by Gov. Kevin Stitt to allow gradual openings of businesses within the state.
Businesses deemed non-essential have been closed across the state since mid-March, when Oklahoma began responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. In most instances, non-essential businesses have included those where social distancing is difficult to maintain. Such businesses have included bars, personal care entities (such as beauty salons and barbershops) and restaurants (dine-in is banned, but restaurants may offer to-go, pick-up or drive-through).
In the weeks since Oklahoma began responding to the spread of COVID-19, Comanche County has ordered the closing of non-essential businesses in the county, or those areas that are not included within the boundary of the county’s cities and towns.
Last week, Stitt announced the first of his three-phased restoration of businesses, which allowed personal care facilities to reopen by appointment only beginning April 24. Dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms, churches and tattoo parlors are to follow on Friday, with restrictions applied to each group.
Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said Monday that commissioners have been receiving calls from business owners in the county, asking if they can reopen. Noting it “might be a little too early” for some types of businesses, Owens said he supports the idea of following Stitt’s guidelines. Western District Commissioner Alvin Cargill and Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner agreed, saying the county would follow Stitt’s three-phase plan in restoration of business operations.
Under that plan, bars would not be able to reopen until Phase Two (which would not begin until mid-May, if COVID-19 hospital and incident rates remain manageable). Even then, bar owners would have to comply with diminished capacity requirements (meaning, fewer people allowed inside), social distancing and sanitation requirements.
Cargill said commissioners could be comfortable with personal care facilities being opened, noting that would happen only with mandates such as required appointments and sanitizing measures. He said continued operations are reliant upon the fact the state does not spikes in COVID-19 cases. Commissioners also noted it was the same recommendation made by the City of Lawton.
Last week, Mayor Stan Booker and Mayor Pro Tem/Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said personal care businesses could reopen in Lawton beginning April 24, as long as they complied with strict sanitizing and social distancing protocols, and were open by appointment only.
Owens said the measure take Monday by commissioners would allow Comanche County to follow state guidelines, adding if the county allows businesses to open too soon, “it’s on us.” The county courthouse and its offices, to include county barns, remain closed to the public except for appointments.
Also, the county’s judges are making arrangements for their dockets, as courtrooms across the state deal with the fact that courthouses are closed.
Comanche County Court Clerk Robert Morales said judges have been discussing that issue, most recently in a Skype meeting held last week, with another slated for Wednesday. Morales said the goal of those discussions is finding a way to transition from closed courthouses to a setting that can allow courts to resume routine operations.
He said the biggest discussion at last week’s virtual meeting was moving to the next court docket. The State Supreme Court has indicated it wants district courts to reopen for jury docket selection in August (for a September court term), but Morales said many judges are concerned about finding enough residents who will want to sit on juries. He said discussions on that matter will resume this week.
“I said we won’t open until further notice,” Morales said, of Comanche County District Court actions.
Court activities across the state have been largely shuttered since mid-March, with actions restricted to crucial activities.