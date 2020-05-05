Keeping in line with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan, the Comanche County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to allow restaurants, fitness centers and movie theaters in unincorporated areas of the county to reopen effective immediately.
Wanting to keep things consistent between the state, City of Lawton and Comanche County, the commissioners agreed to follow the lead of Stitt. Last week, Phase 1 of Stitt’s plan allowed the reopening of dine-in restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other entertainment entities, as long as social distancing and proper sanitation practices were heeded. District 1 Commissioner Gail Turner expressed concern, given the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Comanche County has gone up by approximately one-third in the past two weeks, sitting at 102 confirmed positive tests as of Monday morning.
“It just makes me nervous, because in that two-week period that businesses opened up, you see it spike a little bit,” Turner said. “We just need to remind everybody that the best way to avoid this is to stay home and social distance and only come out if it’s a necessity.”
Of the 102 positive cases, two have resulted in deaths. Still, the commissioners expressed the desire to allow businesses to keep operating if they choose, as long as they operate under CDC guidelines.
“We’ll continue to watch the number of cases, and if they keep increasing, we might need to lobby for the state to do something different, but I think we need to keep following the direction of the state and their recommendations,” District 2 Commissioner Johnny Owens said. “We just want to try to do the right thing. Right now, we don’t know what the right thing is. But the social distancing is the main thing, it’s going to be very, very important.”
Owens commended the work done by the Comanche County Health Department and Brandie Combs, regional director for District 5/Southwest Oklahoma Department of Health, as well as all employees in the medical field who have dedicated their time and effort during these times.
After the commissioners’ meeting, the commissioners and other local decision-makers met to decide on when the safest time to reopen the county courthouse would be. In a meeting that included the likes of Combs, District Judge Emmit Tayloe, Sheriff Kenny Stradley, Jail Administrator William Hobbs, Emergency Management Director Michael Merritt, Court Clerk Robert Morales and more, an hour-long discussion was had about the risks involved in re-opening the court house. The next phase of Stitt’s plan would include the reopening of local government buildings, and is set to go into effect May 15. Owens entertained the idea of the subsequent Monday, May 18, as the reopen date for the courthouse. But after seeing a fairly significant jump in positive cases in the county over two weeks, and after Combs said another wave of the virus is still a distinct possibility, Owens and the commissioners decided to wait until their meeting May 11 to make a decision on reopening the county courthouse to the public.
In between the two meetings, the Comanche County Facilities Authority met. During the weekly report from Emergency Management Director Michael Merritt, the commissioners were informed that the county’s social distancing grade had recently been upgraded from an F to a D, though by the time of Monday’s meeting, it had returned to an F.
Jail Administrator William Hobbs informed the commissioners that as of May 1, the county jail had an inmate count of 324 inmates, 272 male and 52 female. He said there are seven inmates ready to go to the Department of Corrections, and that the total by the time of the meeting on Monday was 329.