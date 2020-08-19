Comanche County Commissioners tabled a vote Monday which would have allowed county employees to defer taxes until the end of the year.
On Aug. 8, President Trump issued an Executive Memorandum — which works similarly to an Executive Order — directing the Secretary of the Treasury to defer the withholding, deposit, and payment of certain payroll taxes for the period from Sep. 1 through Dec. 31.
However, County Clerk Carrie Tubbs raised her concern at Monday’s Comanche County Commissioners’ meeting of a lack of procedure from the U.S. Treasury on how to implement the deferments, specifically, what to do if an employee defers taxes then retires or resigns before the taxes are collected at the end of the year.
“When we first got notification that employees could defer their taxes, I was excited about it. I thought it would really be helpful,” Tubbs said. “I thought, if an employee did defer, maybe it would calculate out on their tax return but that’s not the case. If they defer, it’s my understanding, right now that the county will still have to collect those taxes. So, if an employee defers in October, November and December, it may require the county to collect the FICA back. Then, if that employee leaves, we’re still responsible for collecting it from an employee that might resign, terminate or retire.”
Under the president’s executive order, an employee’s share of Social Security taxes won’t be taken out of their paycheck if their pretax biweekly salary is $4,000 or less. So, for example, someone making $10 per hour and working 40 hours per week will get about $25 more per week or around $100 per month. From September through December, that will add up to about $446. A full-time worker making $15 per hour would get approximately $37 more per week, $149 more per month and $670 by the end of the year. For someone making $25 per hour, the savings will be about $62 per week, $248 per month and $1,116 through December.
Tubbs said she is expecting a procedure from the federal government by Sep. 1, at which time the commissioners will again place the item on the agenda.