Comanche County Commissioners are setting a public hearing on a request from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to allow a rural water district to annex the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
The proposal is the working solution to a long-standing problem at the refuge: tainted water. The refuge has been under a boil order for all of its water wells since 2017 because E. coli was found in the water beginning in 2016. The boil order applies to the entire refuge, with high profile areas to include all campgrounds, the Visitor Center, Refuge Headquarters and Holy City.
Refuge officials have been exploring options and according to attorney Shane McLaury “the only real option we have” is securing water from Comanche County Rural Water District 4, which is headquartered in Cache and which also is located on the southwest corner of the refuge. But, providing water means the refuge would have to be within the rural water district, which is why the petition for annexation for the refuge has been filed.
McLaury, who presented the petition to the Board of County Commissioners Monday, said he was acting through the Department of Interior, United Region 6, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, National Wildlife Refuge System, which is the owner of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
The process requires a statutory notification, in the form of two legal notices (which will run over the next two weeks) of the rural water district’s intent, then a hearing before the Board of Commissioners in July, where commissioners are expected to grant approval. The plan would mean laying a waterline to provide treated water to a variety of refuge sites. Rural water district officials said the plan specifies eight meters and all related lines, with meter locations to include Refuge Headquarters, the Visitor Center, Holy City, Camp Doris, and five other sites.
According to Fish and Wildlife officials, the proposal would bring a 15.22-mile water supply line into the refuge, starting 3 miles west of Cache on U.S. 62 and running north on Oklahoma 115. Approximately 9 miles of the line would be located on refuge property.
The proposal is intended to solve a problem visitors and staff face with securing potable water. Health officials say the water from the four wells that serve the refuge cannot be used without first boiling it because water sampling found all four wells were contaminated with E. coli, a bacteria infection. The first boil order was issued in May 2016 for the Visitor Center, with a second order coming in June for the Holy City.
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a boil order for the entire refuge in February 2017, an order that remains in effect today.
Neither refuge nor federal officials have announced a timeline for the waterline project.