Comanche County Commissioners voted Monday to adjust the allocations of county sales tax revenue, allocating more funding to the county jail and less to a county economic development entity.
The proposal is just that: a proposal that will be submitted to voters in Comanche County for approval at a future date.
At issue is the existing 3/8 percent sales tax that is allocated to county government for disbursement. Now, that tax is divided into three categories: 1/8 percent to the Comanche County Detention Center, 1/8 percent to the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) and 1/8 percent to emergency management activities (county fire departments, Sheriff’s Department, Comanche County Fairgrounds and county capital outlay).
The proposal would shift 1/16 percent from CCIDA to the detention center, giving CCIDA 1/16 percent of the county tax revenue and the detention center 3/16 percent. The allocation to county offices would remain 1/8 percent, under a proposal originally made in April by Western District Commissioner Alvin Cargill and confirmed Monday. After the meeting, Cargill said his argument remains the same: the county jail needs additional funding and because raising the total county tax beyond its existing 3/8 percent is not an option voters would support, that means shifting funding from one category to the detention center.
Cargill said county commissioners haven’t yet decided when the election will be, but acted Monday so attorneys could begin drafting the ballot resolution. The existing 7-year tax doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, 2021, but Cargill recommended that commissioners set an election sometime soon, giving the county time to craft a new proposal should county voters reject this idea.
That new proposal also would set the term of the tax at 10 years, rather than seven years.
Members of CCIDA — an economic development entity that offers loans and grants for activities ranging from expansion of the Goodyear plant to funding for medical clinics — has talked independently to commissioners about their opposition to the plan to shift funding, said Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens. Owens wanted to give CCIDA members more time to make their argument and opposed a motion to move forward with the plan (Cargill and Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner voted yes), but he did vote for the motion to forward the documentation to county attorneys to write the ballot proposition.
“We don’t have any other option to fund the jail, honestly,” Turner said, of a plan that would give the detention center badly needed funds for continued operation.
Cargill agreed, saying the detention center already is struggling with its budget because increased capacity increases operational expenses and that problem will become even worse as sales tax revenues drop in the wake of business activities shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cargill also said commissioners already have lost at least three weeks in the time to make a decision, waiting for input from CCIDA.
“Our window keeps shrinking,” he said, of the number of days that state statutes allow the county to select for a special election. “We want enough time to get it on the ballot and passed.”
Cargill said his concern is that the county will delay an election so long, the tax will expire, leaving county departments that rely on sales tax revenue “scrambling” because they won’t have that operational revenue.
“One week is not going to make a difference,” said Owens, about plans to wait another week for CCIDA input.
Turner said there is one key to the sales tax issue: the county must have revenue to operate its jail.
“That’s the main issue we have to look at,” Turner said, adding that while he is open to new options, “the jail’s needs is the biggest issue.”
Cargill said some CCIDA members understand the county’s position, while others are trying to find a way to preserve that entity’s funding.
“We have to do what we have to do to take care of the courthouse,” he said, adding that cutting funding from the sheriff’s office or volunteer fire departments in the county is not an option.
Cargill said pulling 1/16 percent from CCIDA still leaves that entity $32,000 to $33,000 a month from the county sales tax.
“We’re definitely in a situation where we have to run the jail,” said Turner.
Turner also asked whether CCIDA members offered any other solutions; Cargill and Owens said no.
“It’s a business decision that has to be made,” Cargill said, of the county board decision to reallocate some of CCIDA’s money to operating the county jail.
Cargill said county commissioners have the option of bringing an amended sales tax distribution plan back to voters, should a situation arise within 10 years that CCIDA would need additional funding for a project.
CCIDA Chairman Paul Ellwanger said in April that members planned to talk to commissioners about how CCIDA has used sales tax revenue for economic development over the past 10 years, “and emphasize the importance of continued funding for the county at the same level.”
Ellwanger said the existing allocation brings in about $60,000 a month, which the entity uses to issue loans or grants to entities that successfully petition the board for specific projects. Awards are contingent upon routine reports on the projects, board members said.