Comanche County Commissioners want to launch the process to create a new countywide sales tax before the existing tax expires next year.
And, they want to shift some money away from the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) and toward the Comanche County Detention Center, the only way to increase funding for the jail without increasing the overall tax, commissioners said.
Western District Commissioner Alvin Cargill told fellow commissioners Monday that it was time to start crafting a proposal to present to Comanche County residents to replace an existing 3/8 percent sales tax. Approved by county residents in June 2014, the tax funds county activities such as the county detention center, the sheriff’s office, the county fairgrounds, capital improvements for the county and rural fire departments. It also allocates funding to CCIDA, an authority that allocates loans and grants to further economic development and quality of life issues ranging from the most recent Goodyear expansion and construction of the hotel/convention center in downtown Lawton, to health clinics opened in Cache and Medicine Park and land to expand the west Lawton industrial park.
The latest version of the tax, which began Jan. 1, 2015, isn’t set to expire until Dec. 31, 2021, but Cargill said commissioners need to start crafting a proposal now, to give themselves time to draft a new proposal should the first one be voted down by residents.
Cargill’s proposal is to keep the tax at 3/8 percent, which commissioners agreed would best meet county needs while still gaining voter approval.
But, Cargill also suggested a reallocation of that tax, explaining the Comanche County Detention Center is struggling because of insufficient funding for operations in a facility that typically is well over its designed capacity. Increased inmate count increases operating expenses, he said. That is why Cargill wants to reallocate the total sales tax funding: designating 1/16 percent of the total to CCIDA and adding the other 1/16 percent to the detention center, increasing its total allocation.
Cargill also suggested calling the tax for a 14-year period, rather than the seven years set as the existing term (Jan. 1, 2015, through Dec. 31, 2021).
Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said he agreed with the argument for additional funding for the county jail.
“It’s been overcrowded for years now,” Owens said, noting that means operating costs also have continued to increase.
But, Owens also said commissioners should meet with CCIDA members to discuss the proposal, something the full board indicated would take place April 27. Owens said he also believes CCIDA funding is important because that entity helps bring business to Lawton.
Cargill said he doesn’t support the idea of increasing the overall percentage of county tax any higher than the existing 3/8 percent. That total is part of the total 9 percent sales tax that shoppers in Lawton now pay on purchases of goods and services, and continuation of the tax would keep that 9 percent intact.
“I don’t feel it would pass,” Cargill said, of the higher tax rate, adding it also is important to keep a funding source in place that supports rural fire departments and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office. “If we try to add more, we’ll be shot down.”
County officials indicated the discussion with CCIDA would take place in open session, perhaps following Monday’s regular commissioner meeting, because the issue doesn’t meet the criteria for executive session.
Owens said it was important to have the conversation with CCIDA, noting a proposal to cut its funding “would stir up a lot of dust.”
He also indicated that CCIDA members already want to talk to commissioners about funding within the county sales tax. CCIDA Chairman Paul Ellwanger said Monday that members plan to have discussions with commissioners about how the sales tax proceeds have been used for economic development over the past 10 years, “and emphasize the importance of continued funding for the county at the same level.”
Ellwanger said the existing tax allocated to CCIDA brings in about $60,000, which the entity uses to issue loans or grants to entities that successfully petition the board for specific projects. Awards to recipients are contingent upon routine reports on the projects, board members said.
Cargill said discussions should be set as soon as possible, so county officials have time to make plans for a new proposal should voters reject this plan.
“Time is of the essence,” he said.