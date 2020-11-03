Comanche County commissioners declared a state of disaster on Monday for Comanche County after receiving a briefing about last week’s ice storm.
Emergency Management Director Michael Merritt told commissioners that the county is looking at approximately 20 thousand cubic yards of debris from fallen trees and limbs.
“We’ve been damaged above and beyond our scope of what we can reasonably manage,” Merritt said. “Therefore we need assistance from the state and from FEMA.”
Monday’s declaration follows an Oct. 26 executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt declaring 47 counties, including Comanche, a disaster emergency.
“Due to winter weather conditions ongoing and anticipated in the immediate future, including power outages caused by ice accumulations on power lines and vegetation, it is necessary to assist and expedite all efforts of relief,” the declaration stated.
In order to qualify for state or federal funds, the county must exceed a FEMA threshold of $478,000 — a number based off the 2010 census for the county.
“I’m very confident that we will meet the threshold without any problem at all,” said Merritt. “Also, I know that later on we’re going to have some road damage and other stuff that we’ll be able to calculate and put in there as well.”
Merritt told commissioners that the City of Lawton and the county were looking at $400,000 each for debris cleanup, with Lawton estimating about 10,000 pounds of sand and salt placed on the roads — well above the FEMA threshold for disaster relief. Merritt said these estimates do not include the smaller municipalities outside of Lawton, but said debris cleanup in those area will raise the estimates.
The declaration will ask the state and federal government for reimbursement of costs related to cleanup of debris, placement of sand and salt on roadways as well as the cost of roadway signs and emergency responders who had to close off roads and intersections. It will not cover individual or personal property damage, however, said Merritt.
Merritt explained that the county would be filling under two categories under FEMA. Category A covers debris removal and Category B includes emergency protective measures such as signs and security.
“I was told from the state that they’re very confident that this is going to be a federal disaster,” Merritt said. “But it’s a long process and we have to document everything.”
The declaration will be sent to the governor’s office for approval and then forwarded to FEMA.