Comanche County may be adding a new information form to its process of signing off on medical marijuana businesses.
The Comanche County Board of Commissioners agreed recently that they would ask for a legal opinion about adding a form that specifies business people seeking to establish a medical marijuana-related business in residential additions in the “county proper” should look into the possibility of restrictive covenants that could limit activities that may take place there.
Unlike municipalities such as Lawton, unincorporated portions of Comanche County (meaning, those outside a city limits) have no zoning restrictions that apply to residential areas. That means while commercial businesses face restrictions in residentially-zoned areas inside the Lawton city limits, they are not in the county.
But, some housing additions have covenants, which are restrictions that apply to that particular housing addition and typically were created when the housing addition was platted. While those restrictive covenants are not enforceable by governmental entities, they are in court, city and county attorneys said.
Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner said the issue has surfaced twice in the unincorporated areas of the county, in subdivisions that have covenants that the county can’t enforce — but residents suing in district court could. Western District Commission Alvin Cargill agreed, saying county officials “aren’t sure we can do something about it. But, we can tell them to check on covenants.”
Turner said that was his intent, after being approached by residents concerned about medical marijuana-related businesses that are being created in the county.
The State of Oklahoma, through the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), has a licensing process that businesses must complete before they are granted the licenses they must hold to operate dispensaries (where marijuana products are sold), as well as growing, processing and manufacturing businesses. Businesses cannot legally operate without those licenses.
The licensing process includes a form that applicants must complete, with specific questions that applicable governmental entities must sign off on, to include conformance with zoning and building codes. Comanche County has neither, meaning its commissioners are responsible for checking a third answer — not applicable — on the license application forms.
As part of that licensing process, Turner and fellow commissioners are interested in providing information telling applicants they are responsible for checking on restrictive covenants that may apply if they are locating in a residential subdivision in the county.
“The county has no authority to do something,” Turner said, adding the information would put the burden on applicants. “It’s a civil suit.”
Turner said the information the county would provide to applicants would be a courtesy, to ensure applicants are aware of potential problems.
The issue already has surfaced in another area, when residents of the Rangers Ranchettes addition southeast of Lawton approached the City Council in February and asked the council to deny an application from three men who wanted a water contract for property within their subdivision, at 948 SE Lasso Loop.
The council was involved because the addition isn’t within the city limits, meaning residents there must have contracts with the City of Lawton if they want to purchase city water. Council members ultimately denied the request for a commercial water contract to serve a new greenhouse built on the property, but did agree to provide a residential water tap to an existing residential structure there.
Residents had asked the city to deny that request, saying Rangers Ranchettes has covenants that, among other things, prevents commercial activities within the housing addition. The applicants said there were other commercial ventures operating there.
Recently the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics raided the facility at 948 SE Lasso Loop and seized about 800 plants. Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman, said the alleged business (Herban Legends Pharms) is not registered or licensed with either OMMA or OBN. OBN said an investigation was ongoing.
City of Lawton officials said a residential meter (specified in the council’s February decision) would not be affected by termination of a commercial venture at the site. However, it may not be likely that the residential meter contract will be pursued if it does not suit the purposes of the current property owner, city officials said.