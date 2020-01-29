Members of the Comanche County Board of Commissioners indicated they now are comfortable with the process they must follow to issue the certificates of compliance required by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.
Commissioners were responding to a state-mandated application process for new or renewed licenses for businesses that are involved with the sale, growth, manufacturing and processing aspects of offering the drug for sale to those who hold state-issued patient licenses. Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said Comanche County has received between 30 and 40 applications from business owners who want to open medical marijuana-related businesses in the unincorporated portions of the county.
That process includes ensuring the business complies with a political subdivision’s applicable zoning classifications and ordinances, safety codes, fire codes, electrical, plumbing and waste, building or construction codes, and other ordinances/requirements that are applicable. Each category has check boxes for yes or no, and one that states the political subdivision has no applicable codes for which to certify compliance.
Commissioners and County Clerk Carrie Tubbs said for Comanche County commissioners, the appropriate box is the non-applicable one. That’s because there are no building or zoning regulations within the county, as there are within the City of Lawton city limits, commissioners said. There also are no county fire code regulations, although such business owners are subject to state fire marshal codes.
Western District Commissioner Alvin Cargill said he wanted that provision “on the record,” as far as the commissioner meeting discussion and minutes of that discussion. Tubbs confirmed that information.
“It is the owner’s responsibility to contact the (state) fire marshal,” Tubbs said, adding that medical marijuana business owners are no different than any other business that opens in the county in non-municipal areas, in that the burden to notify the state fire marshal’s office is on them, not the county.
Tubbs also reiterated that none of the other compliance categories apply to the county.
“We don’t have these regulations,” she said.
Cargill and Owens both admitted to concerns about the provisions because commissioners are the county officials who must sign each of the categories after answering the compliance or non-applicable question. But, Tubbs said the process puts the responsibility on business owners, who must come to the county to get the proper signatures and notify the state fire marshal’s office to ensure compliance with fire codes.
Tubbs said county officials tell each applicant that, and she said that to ease the minds of commissioners, county staff can have the applicant initial the top right corner of each application. Those applications are sent to Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, but Tubbs said the county could make copies of those initialed applications to keep for the county’s records and proof the action had been taken.
Within municipal city limits, building and zoning codes apply to medical marijuana businesses. In Lawton, zoning officials placed the businesses within the zoning classifications that best match their activities. For example, dispensaries are equivalent to pharmacies, which can be placed in most zoning classifications, while processing is an intense use that is limited to industrial-type areas.
The City of Lawton also has its own zoning, licensing and permitting procedures, which are applied to any business seeking a certificate of occupancy, and that is the same process applied to medical marijuana-related businesses, Community Services Director Richard Rogalski has said.
State officials put the compliance certification process into effect in late August, and commissioners have been struggling with it since September.
Initially, commissioners said they would issue affidavits and letters to businesses that needed the certification, but would not sign the certificates upon the advice of attorneys with the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma who were concerned commissioners might be held to a standard of doing inspections when they had no way to do so. Commissioners changed their minds Sept. 16, saying they would sign the forms after marking the non-applicable box, upon the advice of the District Attorney.