Comanche County Commissioners took another step toward control of COVID-19 Monday, directing restaurants, bars and taverns in the county to close as of 5 p.m. March 23.
As with restaurants inside the Lawton city limits and and in other cities across the state, those facilities may continue operations only if they have take-out or drive-through options for customers. Deputies with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office were directed to hand-deliver that notice to the businesses that will be affected by the closure notice on Monday. The closure doesn’t affect those businesses that sell groceries, commissioners said.
Commissioners also said while the closures are temporary, they have “not set an end date at this time.”
The actions come on the heels of last week’s directive to close the county courthouse to the general public, with some exemptions to be granted. Commissioners ratified that decision Monday with a resolution, noting county offices already were following that protocol. Offices are continuing to work, but the public is asked to use telephone, email or the internet to conduct business.
District 1 Commissioner Gail Turner and District 2 Commission Alvin Cargill said the county closure means the county barns also will be closed to the general public, although their crews will continue their work throughout the county. The commissioners also provided emergency contact numbers for county residents who have emergencies they need to report. They are: District 1: 492-4328 or 591-2660; and District 3: 429-3217 or 512-0915.
Commissioners discussed the need to strengthen their restrictions at Monday’s regular meeting.
“I think we need to follow the same guidelines as the state,” said Cargill, of the decision to close restaurants, bars and taverns.
“This is not a pleasant thing to do, but it’s the right thing to do,” said Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens.
Taren Lord-Halvorson, the board’s representative from the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office, said the county has the authority to close businesses under the emergency declarations issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt. She said that with no more than 10 people allowed in a business, it would be difficult for restaurants, taverns and bars to remain open.
Jail Administrator William Hobbs said the Comanche County Detention Center also is continuing its restrictions, including a ban on visitors.
When inmates are checked into the detention facility, their temperatures are checked (the same guideline applies to employees at the beginning of each shift and anyone else who may have to enter the facility) and they are re-checked during booking (those that seem questionable are assessed by the medical staff), Hobbs said.
Those with temperatures of more than 100.4 (as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control) are given masks to wear and separated from the general jail population until further assessment is done.
Hobbs said medical assessments and temperature assessments are done even for prisoners who come from the City of Lawton facility, which also is assessing its inmates.
“We’re going to do it every time, no matter who brings them in,” Hobbs said.
The commission’s action follows its March 19 decision to close the courthouse to the general public while keeping offices operational. That county action came the day after the City of Lawton limited social gatherings to 10 people, and closed restaurants, coffee shops, bars, taverns, gyms and other similar activities. Restaurants and coffee shops with drive-through or take-out options may conduct those operations, under the city order.
The City of Lawton also closed Lawton City Hall to the general public, effective Monday. Other city facilities were closed last week.