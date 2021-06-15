The Comanche County Courthouse mask mandate has been lifted, effective immediately, Comanche County District 2 Commissioner Johnny Owens said in a statement Monday.
In addition to the lifting of the masking requirement, temperature checks no longer will be required, Owens said. However, social distancing guidelines will remain in place. The Comanche County Detention protocols remain the same, Owens said.
The mandate for masks had been part of Comanche County’s COVID-19 protocols since commissioners reopened the courthouse in mid-February after being closed to the general public in most instances since Thanksgiving 2020.
County commissioners also voted unanimously to appoint Mark Henry to the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Trust Authority during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting. Henry will replace Clayton “Buddy” Green, who announced he will retire June 30. Dr. Edward Legako also was reappointed to the hospital board of trustees, for a term to run from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026.
The Board of Comanche County Commissioners meet in regular session at 9 a.m. every Monday in Room 302 of the Comanche County Courthouse.