County employees who worked through the pandemic may soon see a one-time premium payout thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Comanche County Commissioners unanimously approved the payout, equal to three dollars per hour worked, in their weekly meeting on Monday. The agreement must now go back to the consulting firm of Floyd and Driver for final approval.
Comanche County is set to receive almost $23.5 million from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act. Around $12.5 million of that has already been delivered, with the rest set to arrive in May of 2022.
Essential workers who clocked hours between April 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021, are eligible for the premium payout, according to District Three Commissioner Alvin Cargill.
“Let me give you an example. So, if you worked 1,000 hours for the county between that time then we can pay you three dollars for each hour worked, so $3,000,” Cargill said. “It’s not a raise or anything like that, these are one-time, premium payments and they are taxable.”
The payouts only apply to hours worked — vacation, sick or compensatory hours are not eligible. Most courthouse staff, county maintenance staff, jail staff and sheriff’s deputies should be entitled to the pay. However, elected officials are not eligible, Cargill had previously told the Constitution.
Initially, the plan was to provide a five dollar per hour payment, however, after speaking with their consultants, the commissioners were given three options: lower the rate, cap the rate or do both.
“We discussed it and I felt like if we capped it that would harm the people that worked every day and they wouldn’t really see the benefits, that’s why I felt like setting the rate at three dollars was best for everybody,” Cargill said.
The commissioners must now await the final seal of approval from the consulting firm before authorizing the payments.