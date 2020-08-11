The Comanche County Jail is one step closer to reopening to receive new detainees following the passing of a Proposed Plan of Action by county commissioners Monday.
Comanche County Commissioners approved a plan, submitted by jail administrator Bill Hobbs, that will be forwarded to Oklahoma Department of Health, and if approved will allow the jail to receive new detainees and visitors.
The plan includes five stages that deal with precautions for arresting officers, inmate intake, inmate transfer, center population and staff screening. While the plan recommends masks for inmates, staff will be required to wear masks.
At the heart of the proposal is how the detention center will deal with overcrowding. Currently, the jail houses 219 inmates, well under the 95 percent cap mandated by the State Department of Health, to leave space should the need to quarantine arise.
To meet the state’s 95 percent mandate, the county will maintain a contract with Tillman County to house Comanche County’s overflow. However, Hobbs he will work with the judicial system to release certain inmates who do not pose a risk to the public.
“We’re going to keep an open line of communication with the prosecutors, defense counsel and district judges of those inmates having low bonds and unable to bond out,” Hobbs said. “We will, when possible, work with judiciary to set accelerated plea dockets and recommend for judicial consideration those inmates for whom recognizance bond or bond reduction does not present an unwanted public safety or flight risk.”
The jail has been closed to new detainees since May 21 when the Oklahoma Department of Corrections began transferring inmates who tested negative for COVID-19 to its North Fork and Mabel Bassett correctional centers, initially leaving the Lawton facility as a quarantine center for inmates who had tested positive. All new detainees have been transported and held at Tillman County, which currently houses 64 Comanche County inmates.