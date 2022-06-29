The Comanche County Commissioners approved $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for cities and towns on Monday — the final major allocation of the $23 million total given to the county.
The issue of how much money would go to cities and towns in Comanche County had been debated for several weeks prior to the Monday vote, being put off for another week after the bulk of the money was approved at last Monday’s meeting. District 3 commissioner Alvin Cargill said that the decision was delayed until representatives from all of the eligible towns and communities could be consulted.
“We just need to be able to come to an agreement,” Cargill said, discussing the delay during a meeting last week.
With an agreement finally met, each town and community have an official amount allocated depending on need and size, with Cache and Elgin receiving $487,000 each, Faxon and Indiahoma receiving $100,000 each, and all other eligible towns and communities receiving $225,000 each.
The allocation leaves more than $500,000 of ARPA funds unclaimed, Which Cargill said was left to tackle any needs that aren’t yet accounted for.
“We had agreed to leave that money as a cushion, just in case any other needs come up,” Cargill said.
Following the formal meeting, the commissioners invited David Floyd, a Lawyer for Floyd and Driver Law Firm in Norman and a consultant for the county on ARPA, to discuss some of the rules for the allocated money.
Representatives from the towns and communities receiving funds were in attendance, including Fletcher mayor Dick Herrin and Fletcher Volunteer Fire Chief Craig Tracht, who questioned the commissioners and Floyd on how inflated and unpredictable gas prices might affect requests for ARPA funds.
“These competitive bids are only being posted good for 48 hours,” Tracht said. “When we call for these bids, they say you have two days to order or it’s null and void. They can’t guarantee their prices past that.”
Floyd explained that the specific price on the project is not needed to request ARPA funds to pay for the project, as much of the funds will be provided through reimbursement.
“You need to tell me what your project’s going to be,” Floyd said. “If it’s replacing a water main, tearing up a sewer line, whatever it is, that’s all I need to know. After that, however you go about bidding, getting the contract to get everything lined up, that’s up to you.”
The meeting was held the day before an election in which both District 1 commissioner Gail Turner and Cargill will be on the ballot. As such, it was attended by a larger crowd than usual, changing venue to a courtroom downstairs to accommodate the extra people.
Turner also addressed the issue of shifting prices, and the rules the commissioners and consultants put in place to allow for flexibility.
“One of the reasons we made it so that we would approve the projects is we understand things change,” Turner said. “The requests you made in October might not reflect your needs now, and so we tried to accommodate for that.”