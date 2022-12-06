Comanche County Commissioners designated almost $1 million in federal funding Monday to towns planning water and sewer projects.

The funding came from the county’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocations, under a decision commissioners made this summer to fund water and sewer projects. Monday’s approval means Cache and Geronimo will be replacing outdated water meters with automated ones, while Fletcher and Sterling will get help with sewer lagoon-related projects. The action also comes on the heels of $1.2 million worth of water grants approved for rural water districts and Medicine Park in November.

