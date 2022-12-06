Comanche County Commissioners designated almost $1 million in federal funding Monday to towns planning water and sewer projects.
The funding came from the county’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocations, under a decision commissioners made this summer to fund water and sewer projects. Monday’s approval means Cache and Geronimo will be replacing outdated water meters with automated ones, while Fletcher and Sterling will get help with sewer lagoon-related projects. The action also comes on the heels of $1.2 million worth of water grants approved for rural water districts and Medicine Park in November.
“We’re glad to be able to start spending this money,” said Western District Commissioner Alvin Cargill, who chairs the board of commissioners.
David Floyd, with the Floyd and Driver Law Firm that is acting as the county’s consultant on ARPA allocations, said all four projects meet the guidelines set by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
For Sterling, that means $75,086 to recover its cost of replacing a pump for the town’s sewer lagoon system. Mayor Dale Winkler said the project already has been completed, meaning the ARPA funds can reimburse the town for funding it had to secure when the problem arose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Winkler said it was important the project be done as soon as possible, so the town had to cash in a CD.
“This will reimburse us for the money,” he said, adding the town is thankful for commissioners for providing the money.
For Fletcher, the $222,000 in ARPA funding is allowing the town to install a new irrigation system to dispose of water that comes from its sewer lagoons.
“The system we have is outdated and needs to be updated,” said Charleslene Avila, assistant town clerk, of work to upgrade a system that is part of the overall sewer lagoon system located along U.S. Highway 277 on the town’s west side.
Avila said the town has begun ordering the supplies it needs for the project, which is being covered in large part by the ARPA grant (the town also plans to seek funding from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board).
“We’re hoping to have the project completed in six months to a year,” she said, adding that depends on materials arriving in a timely manner.
Cache’s $487,000 ARPA grant will help officials replace outdated, manually-read water meters with automated ones, said Town Clerk Rhoda Thomas, adding the ARPA grant will cover about half the cost. Work is expected to begin immediately.
“It’s going to start sometime this week,” she said of the systematic replacement program of all city water meters, adding the work will start as soon as the equipment is ready.
The timeline for completion is about a month, but that will be delayed somewhat by the Christmas holidays and, potentially, weather.
“It’s about a month to get it all completed,” she said.
Geronimo also will be updating its outdated water meters with automatic meters, covering the work with $209,875 in ARPA funding, commissioners said.