Alvin Cargill, Comanche County district 3 commissioner, is the focus of an OSBI investigation, District Attorney David Thomas confirmed on Wednesday.
Thomas, who serves as district attorney for several Southwest Oklahoma Counties, including Jackson, Greer, and Harmon, said that he was still waiting to hear from one investigator before deciding whether or not to prosecute the case.
“The agent I’m waiting to hear back from is still on family leave,” Thomas said. “Once he comes back, I’ll have more to say.”
Neither Cargill or Thomas discussed the exact nature of the investigation, and Cargill said that he doesn’t expect the findings to amount to a prosecution.
“I think it’s not going to turn out to be anything,” Cargill said. “So I’m just waiting to hear back so they can confirm that it’s nothing.”
Cargill, who has served as Comanche County district 3 commissioner since 2018, recently lost an election to keep his seat, and will be replaced by Josh Powers in January 2023.
Thomas was assigned to review the case after Kyle Cabelka, the district attorney for Comanche County, recused himself due to conflict of interest, as the nature of his job entails working with Cargill.