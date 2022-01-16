Lawton’s Redistricting Commission has formally selected the redistricting plan members want for City Council wards, setting the stage for members to put the plan into law in two weeks.
Commissioners met at 2 p.m. Friday to hold a public hearing for residents who might want to comment on changes that will move 14 percent of Lawtonians to new council wards, as soon as the map goes into effect. No one spoke at the public hearing, and commissioners said they haven’t received any feedback from residents on the new boundaries. The brief meeting allowed commissioners to formally signal a decision they indicated they would make in mid-December: what City of Lawton staff members call Option A.
But, commissioners must wait at least 10 days from the date the public hearing is held before they can adopt the resolution that sets a new ward redistricting map into law. The Redistricting Commission is the final authority on that map; approval means the map becomes law, said Commission Chairman David Denham.
The map is important to residents because it sets the boundaries for Lawton’s eight City Council wards. Boundaries are adjusted every 10 years to reflect the population count of the U.S. Census, and the most recent census (completed in 2021) indicated Lawton has 6,600 fewer residents.
The goal set by the Redistricting Commission is a population variance of no more than 10 percent from the target population of 9,544 residents per ward. The variation in the adopted map is 9.3 percent between the largest (Ward 7), with 10,110 residents and the smallest (Ward 5), at 9,180 residents. Existing ward boundaries, after being adjusted for Lawton’s new population, have a variance of 24.76 percent, with Ward 1 having the smallest count at 8,633 residents and Ward 4 having the largest at 10,660.
The new map splits four precincts, meaning Precincts 2, 26, 31 and 45 each are split between two council wards. That was done to ensure balance in ward population as much as possible, while following natural division lines such as arterials, said GIS Department technician Kristi Shannon. The existing ward map splits Precincts 9, 17 and 31.
The changes mean 86 percent of Lawtonians will remain in the same council wards they now occupy.
Community Services Director Janet Smith has said the greatest change in ward boundaries come for residents in west Lawton’s Ward 8, which now stretches from Rogers Lane to West Lee Boulevard, Northwest/Southwest 52nd/53rd streets to Northwest/Southwest 67th streets. The new configuration shrinks to Cache Road on the north, but stretches south and west into what is now Ward 7. In east Lawton, new boundaries put more Ward 4 neighborhoods into Ward 7.