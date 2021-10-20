When asked to comment after being awarded the 2021 Distinguished Alumni at the College of Public Health from the University of Oklahoma, Brandie Combs answered as she normally does, with humility and a need to credit others.
As District 5 Regional Administrative Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), she’s always quick to point out other stories that deserve more notoriety. It’s exactly that attitude why her alma mater finds her deserving of this honor of distinction.
Combs, a resident of Jackson County, has more than 25 years of public health experience. In her current role, she manages and supervises all county health department staff, programs, and local finances for nine county health departments throughout Southwest Oklahoma: Beckham, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman and Washita.
She said she honors the award with many others serving as equals in merit.
“Any success I’ve had the good fortune to get in my career is shared with some remarkable mentors, exceptional community partners and of course a team of committed colleagues,” she said. “I am truly blessed to be able to serve in a field I love (public health) and work alongside people I respect.”
A 2001 Public Health alumna from the OU Hudson College of Public Health Department of Health Promotion Sciences Combs was recognized for achieving professional and personal success and in demonstrating “exemplary service to the community and the University,” according to a statement from Alumni Affairs.
Combs credits her beginnings with the Oklahoma State Department of Health as a college student with setting her on an unexpected path.
“I had no expectations of making public health a career choice,” she said. “Frankly, I had no idea what public health was or for that matter what a county health department did beyond restaurant inspections and immunizations.”
In learning the breadth and scope of public health, Combs said she realized what the health department had to offer.
“I was sold; this was the career for me,” she said.
Combs completed her degree while working as an administrative technician and public health educator with OSDH. She served a multi-county area in western and Northern Oklahoma helping to assess, plan, implement, and evaluate health promotion on programs.
“I was fortunate to be able to work full time in public health while getting my master’s degree as almost every lecture, case study and paper was relatable to the agency I was working for,” she said.
This foundational work in her early career gave Combs insight into what one can accomplish by working directly with communities on locally tailored health improvement initiatives.
“Public health truly touches every person, every community, every business and every entity regardless of your age, gender, race or socioeconomic status,” she said.
In the end, Combs said any success comes from her team. It’s a large team.
“I have had a rewarding career simply through the work I’ve had the opportunity be involved in, the friendships made along the way, the employees I get to work alongside every day and the mentors who have had a great influence on my professional career,” she said.
In her own right, Combs has influenced and affected others for the positive. One of her many co-workers share how she makes a positive impact every day on the health of Oklahoma.
“Brandie is an advocate and leader for public health across the state,” said District 5 Health Planner Debra Johnson. “She works diligently to ensure partners, stakeholders, and staff are well-educated, informed, and engaged in collaborative efforts for improving the health of all Oklahomans.”
Johnson said those who work with Combs know she is deserving of its honor.
“We are overjoyed she has received this most deserving, prestigious award,” she said.
In the end, Combs’ humility remains apparent when she finally accepts the honor. She knows that everything she has become and her ability to handle things, even in the face of a public health emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic, begins at that point in her education.
“I am truly humbled by the Hudson College of Public Health selecting me as a Distinguished Alumna,” she said.
