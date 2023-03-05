Friendly people in an Oklahoma setting, a steady supply of workers and an incentive package influenced the decision to make Lawton the home of the nation’s first cobalt and nickel refinery.

Westwin Elements CEO KaLeigh Long, whose Oklahoma roots begin in Bartlesville, said she deliberately selected Lawton for that plant. She explained she likes the community, she likes the proximity of Fort Sill and the workers it can supply, and local economic efforts led by the Lawton Economic Development Corporation offered an attractive incentive package. And, as an Okie, she was determined the plant would be located in her home state.

