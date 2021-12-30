While making a large donation to the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Health Care System, members of Lawton Chapter 10-3 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association met someone who showed them how far a little help can go.
“We met a lady who had been homeless,” Phil Barks, the secretary for the chapter, said. “She had been getting donations and items from the VA, and now she’s got a place to live, she’s on her feet.”
The donation — and the chance meeting — happened earlier this month when more than a dozen chapter members arrived at the Health Care System building ready to unload the $6,000 worth of shoes, clothing and personal hygiene products they’d brought with them.
The chapter has donated items to the Veteran’s Affairs System in Oklahoma City since 2018. In previous years, the donation was paid for through public donations to the Motorcycle Association. This year, however, the donated material was paid for with money won by the organization at the Wheels for Warriors Poker Run in May.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, the Veterans Affairs Health System has changed its policy for accepting donations, only allowing donations of new clothing items, nothing second-hand.
With the rule change in mind, since 2020, Chapter 10-3 has purchased all the items they donate, developing relationships with businesses and getting better deals for buying in bulk, Barks said.
“We stop in now, and we say, ‘Hello, it’s us again,’” Barks said.
Once the funds were decided upon, shopping for the donated items took a little over a month. Mostly, the chapter donated boots, shoes and jackets.
When the chapter gave its first bulk donation, it was given with no fanfare. However, when they returned the next year, people at the Health System building took notice.
“The second year, people came down from the administration office to thank us and take pictures,” Barks said. “And it’s gone kind of like that every year since.”
Now, the chapter is met by administrators for their donation every year. They take pictures, unload items and stop for dinner with the Oklahoma City chapter of the association.
One of the administrators who met them this year was Phillip Ybarra, the public affairs specialist for the Veterans Affairs Health Care System in Oklahoma City. Ybarra said the Veterans Affairs Center especially appreciates the bulk donations they see in the holiday season.
“It’s always so nice to see organizations donating like this,” Ybarra said. “Opening their hearts during the holiday season for those in need.”
According to the most recent estimate, Oklahoma City has 4,000 homeless residents, 400 of them veterans. Barks said that the duty of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is to provide camaraderie and support for all veterans, and it’s a duty the organization takes seriously.
“Our motto is ‘veterans helping veterans,’” Barks said. “We take care of each other. There’s a camaraderie that doesn’t exist in the civilian world, and we try to provide that when people get out.”