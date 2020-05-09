On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA) suspended the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe from its ranks due to actions “not in the best interest of the Association” when they signed gaming compacts with the State of Oklahoma.
Following that decision, Comanche Nation Tribal Chairman William Nelson Sr. issued a statement that by signing the compact, it followed leadership’s duty to “the common well-being of all Comanche Nation members.”
The tribe's gaming operations have been shutdown due to COVID-19 prevention efforts since mid-March. A Comanche Business Committee meeting at 10 a.m. today is expected to bring insight into when operations will reopen. The suspension by the OIGA will not hinder the tribe's ability to operate its casinos.
The OIGA board and membership voted Wednesday to amend its bylaws and remove the two tribes from the trade organization. The amendment states that a member tribe, found by a vote of the board of conduct that is not in the best interest of the association, may be suspended for the remainder of the calendar year.
Once the suspension has expired, the affected tribe may seek reinstatement of membership, which shall be voted on by the board.
Following the amendment, the memberships of the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe were suspended for the remainder of the calendar year.
“This was a difficult decision to make, but it was the correct one,” said OIGA Chairman Matthew L. Morgan in a statement. “Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association works best when its membership can speak frankly and with the trust that all members are working together to support our industry as a whole.”
The conduct cited for the suspension is the April 21 signing by the tribes’ leadership with Gov. Kevin Stitt of new gaming compacts. The tribe’s broke ranks from other tribes who were fighting the governor’s attempts to renegotiate the gaming compacts that were set to expire at midnight, Dec. 31, 2019. Without renegotiation, those tribes argue that the compacts were automatically renewed.
When asked for comment from The Constitution, Nelson declined to make a statement. He did, however, post a statement regarding the tribe’s suspension to his Facebook group.
“It’s unfortunate the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA) doesn’t respect tribal sovereignty to negotiate new compacts,” he said. “The Comanche compact is legal. The Comanche Nation compact speaks to the well-being of all 17,500 members.”
Nelson said the tribe’s business committee looks forward to the immediate approval of the compact by the Office of Indian Gaming.
The resistance by Oklahoma’s many tribes to renegotiations is part of the United for Oklahoma group comprised of 33 members of the state’s Indigenous nations. Nelson’s statement inferred that the group is asserting itself over individual tribal autonomy.
“I believe the hype of United for Oklahoma gets lost when a sovereign nation does indeed practice sovereignty,” Nelson said.
The Comanche Nation’s new compact allows existing facilities in Lawton, Devol, Walters and Richards Spur to pay exclusivity fees to the state of 4.5 percent until the Approval Trigger kicks up the amount to 6 percent upon the Bureau of Indian Affair’s approval for proposed gaming facilities in Love, Cleveland and Grady counties. It allows the tribe to pay 4.5 percent of gaming revenue to the state instead of the prior 6 percent and will also provide Class III gaming, to include sports books.
Event wagering (examples: horse racing, college or professional sports) will compel the tribe to turn over 1.1 percent of the transaction total.
Presently, state law doesn’t authorize event wagering.
The new compact for the Comanche Nation is slated to expire at midnight Dec. 31, 2035.
The compact needs Department of the Interior – Bureau of Indian Affairs approval before it can be considered in place.
Following the signing of the compact, OIGA Chariman Morgan issued a statement respecting the sovereignty of each tribe to take needed actions it believes is on behalf of its citizens. But he also believes that Stitt doesn’t have the authority to form a compact without the engagement with the Oklahoma Legislature.
“He has entered agreements based on a claim of unilateral State authority to legalize sportsbook, to revamp the Oklahoma Lottery, and to authorize new gaming facilities in Norman and Stillwater, among other places,” he said. “That’s simply not the law.”
Morgan’s perspective runs parallel with State Attorney General Mike Hunter who, this week, sent a letter regarding his opinion to Secretary of the Interior David Berhardt, where he requested the secretary to reject the compact agreements because they are not authorized by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) and out of deference to determinations of state law made by the legal officials of the state. He stated that the governor lacks the authority to enter into the agreement because they “fail to meet the requirements of IGRA to constitution a valid gaming compact under federal law and would cause confusion and uncertainty about how state-tribal relations should be appropriately conducted.”
Hunter first came out against the compacts on April 23 with a written statement that the agreements are not authorized by the state’s Tribal Gaming Act.
Sheila Morago, OIGA information officer, said the suspension of the tribes from the trade association will have no regulatory impact. The tribes will be able to continue operating their gaming facilities, however, they will not have the organization’s support for the foreseeable future.
“Their membership has just been suspended and they can reapply next year,” she said. “When they open they will open, it doesn’t apply to any licenses.”
When gaming operations reopen has yet to be determined. The tribe’s casinos have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 prevention measures that have affected, not only the state but the nation.
The cessation of normal functions has impacted the Comanche Nation. The annual general council meeting that is constitutionally mandated for the third Saturday of each April was postponed and has not been rescheduled. Along with discussion of the line-item budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, the constitution proscribes that nominations be taken for open business committee seats along with for the hiring of a tribal administrator and for a tribal attorney.
Primary and general elections and a vote of the line-item budget are mandated to be undertaken in a timely manner before the arrival of the fiscal year’s beginning in October.
Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, there has been no opportunity for the new gaming compacts to be taken before the Comanche Nation general council, the supreme governing body of the tribe, according to its constitution.
There has been no response to questions regarding how these issues will be handed and their status remains up in the air.