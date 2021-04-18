Over 900 Comanches filled Watchetaker Hall Saturday afternoon to make nominations for tribal officers as well as to discuss a proposed $64 million budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
After calling the meeting to order at 1:30 p.m., nominees were taken for several tribal leadership positions:
•Chairman: Blu Pahdocony, Milton Sovo Jr., Leonard Keith Parker, Mark Woomavoyah.
•Vice chair: Ross Kahrahrah, Dr. Cornel Pewewardy, Whitney Purdum Kosechatah, LaNora Parker (incumbent), Michael Burgess.
•Tribal administrator: Francis Attocknie, Julia Mantzke.
•Tribal attorney: Crowe & Dunlevy, and Dorsey & Whitney.
The line-item to the proposed $64,190,527 budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 was discussed. The budget includes among the 40 percent revenue allocation monies, $1.8 million slated for elder payments and $22,126,990 is earmarked for per capita payments to tribal members.
The Constitution will follow up with more information regarding proposed resolutions submitted by tribal members as well as other business from the meeting later this week.