Comanche Nation Entertainment Properties will host COVID-19 booster and flu shot clinics next week.
In effort to help families spend the holiday season together safely, Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River Hotel Casino have partnered with the Indian Health Service to hold COVID-19 bivalent booster and flu shot clinics.
Clinics open to all Comanche Nation Entertainment team members and guests 12 and older. Ages 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent.
•Comanche Red River in Devol will have its clinic rom 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the hotel’s Warrior Room (hotel conference room).
•Comanche Nation Casino, 402 SE Interstate Drive, Lawton, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 in the administration building in the parking lot.
To receive your booster, you must have received two Pfizer/Moderna shots or one Janssen shot.
All participants are asked to wear a mask in the vaccination area and bring their vaccination card.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.