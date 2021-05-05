Comanche tribal members are asked to sign a petition for proposed amendments to the tribe’s constitution.
Tribal elder Eleanor McDaniel said all tribal members interested in helping to circulate the petition are invited to stop at Tu Familia Restaurant, Southwest 2nd Street and W. Lee, at 1 p.m. today to sign or ask questions.
“Petition forms will be available for all tribal members interested in gathering signatures,” McDaniel said. “Amendments are written to uphold the supreme powers and authorities of the Tribal Council and to establish clear and limited powers and authorities of the Comanche Business Committee in order to discourage dishonest, unethical and fraudulent actions.”
Contact the primary spokesperson Tinisha Cable at 580-284-9562, or McDaniel at 580-483-6864.