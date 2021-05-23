Although the body of Air Force Lt. Col. Meech Glen Tahsequah wasn’t present, his heroic essence was felt during a military closure ceremony on Friday.
Members of the Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) joined Tahsequah’s relatives at his gravestone in Highland Cemetery Friday afternoon. The solemnity of the occasion was connected to the reverence of his warrior spirit.
Forever 35 years old, Tahsequah was declared dead after going missing in action on Feb. 28, 1954, in North Korea. No stranger to air combat, he was part of the 3rd Maintenance and Support Squadron and was a veteran of 31 combat missions aboard a B-24 Liberator bomber.
Tahsequah was officially classified Missing In Action after he escaped from a B-26B Invader bomber that had run out of fuel and later crashed. He was thought to be a prisoner of war before being declared dead.
CIVA Historian Lanny Asepermy said Tahsequah is the only one of 13 Comanches killed in combat who never physically returned home.
“He has joined us in spirit,” he said.
Tahsequah won the first of his many awards and medals while serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. When the Air Force was founded in 1947, he joined its ranks.
For Tahsequah’s service, the Air Force sent a six-member casket flag folding and presentation detail, a firing squad and a bugler for the playing of “Taps.”
The emotion of this sacred act moved Tahsequah’s only living child, Paula Neubauer, to tears as she was presented with her father’s flag. She had made her way from Comfort, Texas, to attend the ceremony.
The members of the CIVA and its women’s auxiliary made their way in slow processional to Tahsequah’s grave marker. Each stopped before it. Each man and woman offered one final salute for the fallen airman.
The ceremony was to recognize a job well done. As Lt. Col. Tahsequah’s history was cited, it is known he did his job well.