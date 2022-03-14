DEVOL — A grand opening celebration is set to kick off things Saturday morning at Comanche Nation Entertainment’s newest member.
The opening of the Comanche War Pony Casino, 250652 E. 2000 Road in Devol, is the first new tribal-owned venue in 14 years, according to Carly Gettman, from Geary Company Advertising.
Beginning with a cedar ceremony, prayer and blessing at 10 a.m., a ribbon cutting and CEO Mia Tahdooahnippah’s remarks will follow.
“The opening of War Pony is a milestone for our company and the Comanche Nation,” Tahdooahnippah said. “This marks the first of two new properties we will open this year.”
Besides the new Devol location, the Comanche Nation presently has gaming centers in Lawton, Richards Spur, Walters and Randlett. The Cache location under construction is slated to open this year.
Following the opening, the gaming floor officially opens at 11 a.m. Refreshments and gourmet burgers from the Comanche Burger Co. will be served from noon to 2 p.m. and promotions will be offered throughout the day.
Comanche War Pony Casino features 250 top-of-the-line gaming machines, many of which are not available at any other casino in Oklahoma, Gettman said. Among the new machines available are The Vault, Gold Hills Lucky Mule, digital Craps machines, electronic Roulette and Cashnado.
“As we expand, our priority is to provide our guests with a unique experience that cannot be found at any other casino in the state,” Tahdooahnippah said. “Most of the games we are introducing will be the first of their kind and offer a wide variety to ensure there is something for everyone to enjoy.”
The casino is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Visit the venue’s website: https://warponycasino.com.