Comanche Nation voters will be mailing it in this year when they cast ballots for the proposed 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget.
The general election to cast votes for the proposed $60,218,885 budget will be conducted by absentee ballot only due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19 exposure. The Comanche Nation Business Committee (CBC) made the decision to suspend all in-person voting for the election.
Among the line-items to the proposed budget published in the April edition of The Comanche Nation News:
•$22.4 million elder payments and per capita distribution. $1.7 million is slated for the elders and $20.7 million will be distributed through the per cap.
•$5.6 million, tribal government.
•$14 million, economic development.
•$14 million, community and education.
Of the proposed budget amount, $56 million is from Comanche Nation Gaming, $3,841,353 is from the tax supplement, and $377,532 is from retail/wholesale.
According to the tribe's constitution, the annual April general council meeting is to be where the line-items to the budget is discussed with the supreme governing body — the tribal council. Nominations for CBC members for election are also constitutionally mandates and the tribal council is directed to hire the tribe's administrator and legal counsel at the meeting. Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year's tribal council meeting was cancelled.
There has been no election notice regarding offices that were due to be determined in the general election.
Prospective voters must get their request for an absentee ballot into the Comanche Nation Election Office by Sept. 4.
You are asked to follow the directions for the absentee ballot request form. Copies are available from the election office and on the tribe’s website under the election office header.
The notary requirement to request an absentee ballot will be suspended for the 2020 election year in an effort to avoid any additional hardship.
If you have already submitted a request for an absentee ballot; you do not need to submit another request.
Contact the election office by phone, 580-492-3785; or by email: elections@comanchenation.com with any questions, to request an absentee ballot, or verify your voter information.