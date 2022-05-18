Comanche Tribal members overwhelmingly approved a $66 million budget on Saturday while setting up a June 11 run-off election for two of four positions, once results are certified.
The unofficial results, released by the Comanche Nation Election Office:
•Comanche Business Committee, Seat No. 1: Hazel Tahsequah, 511 votes (41.65 percent); Gene Sovo, 450 (36.67 percent): and Leonard Parker, 266 (21.68 percent).
•Seat No. 2: Ross Kahrahrah, 697 votes (56.44 percent); and Diana Gail Doyebi-Sovo, 538 (43.56 percent).
•Tribal Administrator: Julia Mantzke, 727 votes (59.15 percent); Francis Attocknie III, 362 (29.45 percent); and Deborah Hendrix, 140 (11.39 percent).
•Tribal Attorneys: Dorsey & Whitney, 539 votes (45.60 percent); Crow & Dunleavy, 374 (31.64 percent); and Rosette, 269 (22.76 percent).
Following certification, it appears Tahsequah and Sovo for Seat No. 1, and for the Tribal Attorney position, Dorsey & Whitney and Crow & Dunleavy will be on the ballot for the June 11 run-off election.
Candidates receiving over 50 percent of the vote, Kahrahrah for Seat No. 2 and Mantzke for Tribal Administrator, will be sworn into office upon certification.
Resolutions to increase Bereavement Assistance, Individual Burial Assistance and Educational Scholarships all passed with 88 percent or above voting to approve them.
With the over $66 million budget, all line-items were overwhelmingly approved by between a 70 to 93 percent margin.
May 27 is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the run-off election. All absentee ballots must be received at the Lawton Post Office by noon June 11.
Early in-person voting will be June 10.
For more information contact the Comanche Nation Election Office, 877-492-4988, or email: elections@comanchenation.com.