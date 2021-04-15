COMANCHE — A toddler in a soiled diaper inside a parked car led to the arrest of her parents and another man for failing to supervise her.
Jeramy Dillon Poage, 28, Mikaila Ann Poage, 26, and Mitchell Lane Crow, 29, all of Comanche, made their initial appearances Monday in Stephens County District Court where each received a felony charge of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Comanche Police Officer Ronnie Branch said it began with a call Sunday on the report of a crying baby possibly left inside a vehicle. According to the probable cause affidavit, a 2-year-old girl wearing only a soiled diaper was found inside a silver Kia parked in front of 110 South 8th Street. She appeared distraught and the ends of her hair appeared wet, according to Branch. A DHS representative was called to take the girl into custody.
The girl didn’t appear to have any injuries, but Branch said she was “very dirty” and had what seemed to possibly be dried blood or lipstick on multiple parts of her body. It’s unclear how long she’d been in the car alone, according to the affidavit.
The officer made contact with the three who were inside the home and they explained that they asked Crow to watch the child while they slept. None of the adults knew the girl was gone and explained she must have crawled out of the doggy door flap in the back door, the affidavit states. They said she’d gotten out earlier in the day because they’d left the front door open.
Both of the Poages and Crow are each held on $100,000 bond and are scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. June 2 for their preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.