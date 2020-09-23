Just under 1,200 Comanche Nation voters cast ballots to approve the tribe’s $60,218,885 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget.
The election was conducted exclusively by absentee ballot due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19 exposure and votes tallied Saturday. The Comanche Nation Business Committee (CBC) made the decision to suspend all in-person voting for the election.
Next, tribal members will participate in the annual general council meeting, slated to take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Fort Sill Polo Field. Gate opens at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin after a quorum of 150 tribal members of voting age arrives.
Faces masks are mandatory and visitors are asked to practice social distancing.
Entry to the location will be at Key Gate only. You will have to have your certificate of degree of Indian blood in order to enter.
The meeting was originally scheduled in mid-April, as is proscribed in the tribe’s constitution. Due to COVID-19’s impact, the meeting was postponed.
The Oct. 3 general council meeting will be livestreamed at: www.comanchenation.com.