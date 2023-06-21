•WHAT: Comanche Tribal Veterans Association annual powwow. All gourd dance powwow. All organizations and princesses are invited to attend. Public welcome. No drugs, alcohol or weapons permitted. Not responsible for accidents, injuries, thefts or lost items.
•WHERE: Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
•WHEN: 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Supper break is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meal is sponsored by the Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Program.
•HONORS: The late-Carl Atauvich, Comanche elder and Navy veteran.
•HEAD STAFF: Shiann Blue Fameroa, Comanche Tribal Veterans Association Princess; Eugene Blackbear, master of ceremonies; Al Santos Sr., singer; Tim Swagerty, man dancer; Kayle Marie Bounty Poafpybitty, lady dancer; Sierra Chasenah Silverhorn and Un-see Chasenah Silverhorn , arena directors; Gary Chasenah, security; Chasenah samily co-hosts; all veterans and their families, Comanche Nation Princess McKenzie Sovo and Junior Princess Vivian Michelle Parker, special invitation.
•CONTESTS & DRAWINGS: Prettiest shawl contest sponsored by Cobb Laurenzana in honor of Sweet Laurenzana. Prizes: first place, $75; second, $50; and third, $25.
A drawing will be held for a 55-inch flat screen TV, a Pendleton banket and a $100 Walmart gift card. Cake walk and raffles will be on going throughout the event.
•VENDORS: Crafts and food vendors may set up for a donation of a raffle item.
•INFORMATION: Call Commander Eleanor McDaniel, 580 483-6864.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.