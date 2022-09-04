Martie Woothtakewahbitty grew up with a grounding in the Comanche culture and a familiarity with the language, courtesy of the grandfather who raised her and great-grandparents who were native speakers.

That doesn’t mean she spoke the language fluently; at least, not as a child. That fluidity is evident today, although Woothtakewahbitty is quick to say her native language is a constant learning process and one she works hard to refine. It’s among the reasons she loves teaching Comanche language, culture and history to students at Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center and to Elgin Public Schools middle and high schools.

