Martie Woothtakewahbitty grew up with a grounding in the Comanche culture and a familiarity with the language, courtesy of the grandfather who raised her and great-grandparents who were native speakers.
That doesn’t mean she spoke the language fluently; at least, not as a child. That fluidity is evident today, although Woothtakewahbitty is quick to say her native language is a constant learning process and one she works hard to refine. It’s among the reasons she loves teaching Comanche language, culture and history to students at Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center and to Elgin Public Schools middle and high schools.
It’s also the reason she was Principal Charlotte Oates’ choice to teach Comanche at the Life Ready Center. That language class has been one of Oates’ goals since Summer 2021, when she and others were putting the finishing touches on Lawton Public Schools’ new speciality learning center where classes range from college-prep to special courses designed to pique student interest.
“I’m always on the look out for unique offerings,” Oates said, of a course she worked hard to add to her schedule.
There is another important reason: Oates said she was attracted by tribal efforts to preserve their language and culture. Oates said her young, enthusiastic Comanche language teacher fit the criteria and has proven popular with students. Woothtakewahbitty said people shouldn’t make assumptions about those students: they include youth from Comanche households, as well as members of other tribes and non-native youths.
The common denominator is that they want to learn Comanche. That’s something they share with their teacher.
Woothtakewahbitty said while she heard Comanche spoken as a child, the only native speakers she knew were older family members.
“It was just my great-grandparents that spoke fluent Comanche,” she said, adding while her great-grandparents were fluent, her grandfather was not, although he is the family member she credits with exposing her to Comanche language, culture and history.
Woothtakewahbitty was exposed to the language when she was a student at Elgin Public Schools; as a seventh-grader in 2007, she enrolled in a class in Comanche language and culture that was part of the school’s foreign language area. Today, she teaches the class, passing on her language to students in Elgin, where multiple generations and siblings have taken the course; and in a first-ever course at Lawton’s Life Ready Center.
Early exposure is important, Woothtakewahbitty said.
“As you grow up, you keep the things you value the most,” she said, adding she values her Comanche culture and wants to retain it for herself while passing it on to others.
As a living language, Comanche is evolving and there are new things to learn, Woothtakewahbitty said, adding that even the teacher is a student (she earns continuing education credit by studying with one of the tribe’s native speakers). She learned the importance of continued exposure the hard way.
“I took the summer off,” she said, explaining when she went back to class, she realized she had regressed slightly because she went the summer without practice.
Language is an important part of any culture, which is why Woothtakewahbitty and others work to preserve Comanche. Preserving the language preserves culture and history, and that is something Woothtakewahbitty wants to pass on to her children.
“I want to be able to speak it to my kids,” she said, adding she also wants her children to “love their identity.”
That’s why being a teacher was important. The Comanche Nation is implementing various techniques to preserve its language, something Woothtakewahbitty calls a cultural awakening to the realization the Comanche language “is on the verge of dying” as its oldest speakers age and pass. Preservation is the goal of the Comanche Language and Cultural Preservation Committee, founded in the 1990s.
“I was part of that,” she said, explaining the class she was able to take as a middle school student stems from that era.
That was something she has over her grandfather.
“He spoke it, but not fluently. He was a product of the boarding school era,” Woothtakewahbitty said, of a time when tribal youths were sent to government boarding schools, where they lost their culture.
Woothtakewahbitty wove in and out of the language preservation efforts over the years, taking a break, then coming back.
“I’m a mom,” she said, of a personal life that includes five children.
But today, Comanche is part of her family’s everyday life.
“I yell at the kids in Comanche,” she said, explaining with a laugh that her children know she’s serious when that happens.
Woothtakewahbitty is proud of the fact her classes are diverse: not every student is Comanche. In addition to non-native speakers, her Life Ready Center classes include students of Chickasaw and Cherokee heritage, while her Elgin classes have students of Seminole, Creek, Arapaho and Apache heritage, as well as students with German and Costa Rican heritage.
For Woothtakewahbitty, the important fact remains that younger generations preserve the language. It’s why she teaches, why she continues to be involved with the language cultural preservation committee and why she’s working with the new charter school effort. It’s also why she weaves history and culture into her language classes.
“My culture is important to me,” she said, adding she wants youths to understand her feelings. “It is okay to be Comanche.”