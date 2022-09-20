DENVER, CO — A member of the Comanche Nation is among the new student ambassadors for the American Indian College Fund 2022-2023 cohort.
Chantel Pewewardy, a student at Rose State College, is among 11 students who were named student ambassadors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
DENVER, CO — A member of the Comanche Nation is among the new student ambassadors for the American Indian College Fund 2022-2023 cohort.
Chantel Pewewardy, a student at Rose State College, is among 11 students who were named student ambassadors.
Now in its eighth year, the College Fund Student Ambassador Program gives indigenous students the leadership and communications skills to create greater visibility of Native Americans and an understanding of the importance of their diverse cultures, officials said.
With 42 percent of today’s Native American population under the age of 24, officials said the College Fund sees an opportunity to educate the next generation of young native leaders to realize their potential.
Officials said student ambassadors help the College Fund create greater visibility about higher education and the work the College Fund, native students, and tribal colleges are doing to create a better future for native peoples and communities.
College Fund student ambassadors represent the College Fund and their institutions in media interviews, at cultural events, in their communities, and on their campuses. Student ambassadors also receive advocacy training to help them spearhead action for issues impacting native communities.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.