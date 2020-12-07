COMANCHE — Volunteers at First Baptist Church of Comanch have spent the last two weeks converting the church’s gymnasium into a small village, complete with a Toy Shoppe, small chapel and other festively decorated facades.
“We set this up so that our community can come in and get to know us and know that we’re here,” said Marjie Wade, church secretary. “But more importantly, we're here to celebrate, Jesus. That’s what this is all about — the Son and everything.”
Wade said this year’s theme is called “The Gift” and is based on John 3:16. She described the Christmas Village as a place for the community to come relax and enjoy fellowship, while following safety guidelines. Wade said families will enjoy live music and a holiday photo area as well as activities for children including a cookie decorating area and candle making.
The church will offer hot chocolate and apple cider to all visitors, as well as packaged cookies, Wade said. But because of health concerns the items will have to be taken outside.
Attendees to the free event are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Toy Store for the annual Comanche Toys for Tots drive or non-perishable food items to the Country Story for Christian Helping Hands in Comanche.
Wade said the church will follow health guidelines such as social distancing and masks. Temperatures will be taken at the door and masks offered to those who don’t have one. She asked that those displaying symptoms or not feeling well to stay home.
“Nobody has been wanting to celebrate lately,” Wade said. “We want everyone to come by. It’s good to see people and to celebrate the birth of Christ.”