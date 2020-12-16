Comanche Nation voters selected officeholders for three final spots in tribal leadership during a run-off election Dec. 5.
The results have since been certified by the Comanche Nation Election Office and candidates with the highest vote totals have since been sworn into office.
Results:
•Comanche Business Committee Seat No. 3: Alice Kassanavoid, 800 votes (56 percent); Ronald Red Elk, 629 (44 percent).
• Comanche Business Committee Seat No. 4: Robert Komahcheet Jr., 788 (55 percent); Sandra Gallegos, 639 (45 percent).
•Tribal administrator: Julia Mantzke, 792 (55 percent); Ross Kahrahrah, 650 (45 percent).