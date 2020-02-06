The Comanche Nation Office of Environmental Protection is rotating the recycle trailer throughout Comanche country each month.
The trailer will be in Walters at the Community Building parking lot today before moving to the empty parking lot next to the Elgin soccer fields Friday through Feb. 13.
The Comanche Nation Fitness Center parking lot in Lawton will host the trailer from Feb. 14 to 18; Apache Community Center parking lot, Feb. 19 to 24; and Fletcher at the corner of Hancock and Cole from Feb. 25 to 29.
Contact the Environmental Program office, (580) 492-3754 or email titolindsey@comanchenation.com for additional information.