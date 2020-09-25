CACHE — A recall drive to call for special hearings over the recall of the seven members of the Comanche Business Committee (CBC) didn’t meet its goal.
Tribal elder Eleanor McDaniel had until Sept. 16 to gain the 1,266 signatures of tribal members needed to call for the hearings. She said she got 560 of those needed so the petitions are now null and void.
But it’s not stopping the process from another front. McDaniel said she is among six tribal members who are trying to gain the Commissioner of Indian Affairs’ approval for a secretarial election to amend the tribe’s constitution.
“The proposed amendments are to uphold the supreme power and authority of the Tribal Council and to establish clear and limited power and authority of the CBC and to discourage dishonest, unethical and fraudulent actions of the CBC,” she said.
Some specific particulars of the petition include returning to the old standard of 200 signatures on recall petitions, dropping the requirement to hold a college degree as requisite to run for office and to state that the nepotism clause shall apply to CBC and Tribal Administrator, McDaniel said.
Tribal members can stop by and sign petitions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at 1063 NW Quanah Rd in Cache. Members must bring a tribal identification.
There will also be an outdoor flea market and Indian taco sale. All vendors are welcome and must bring their own outdoor setup. Set up fee will be $10 per day.
Call McDaniel, 580 483-6864; or go to Comanche Nation Forum on Facebook.