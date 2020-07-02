CACHE — A drive to gain the 1,266 signatures of Comanche Nation tribal members for the recall of the tribe’s business committee continues.
Tribal elder Eleanor McDaniel is circulating seven petitions for the recall of the Comanche Nation Business Committee: Chairman William Nelson Sr., Vice-Chair LaNora Parker, Secretary/Treasurer Bob Tippeconnie, and committee members June Sovo, Diana Gale Sovo-Dobie, Ron Red Elk and Clyde Narcomey.
Petitions will be available to sign from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at 1063 NW Quanah Road. All tribal members are asked to bring tribal identification.
When the required signatures are gathered, turned into the tribe’s enrollment department and certified, a special meeting is to be called to hear the recall particulars and vote to retain or expel, according to the tribe’s constitution.
The event will also include Indian taco and a garage sale fundraiser, McDaniel said. Funds will be used for travel to see tribal members out of state.
For more information call McDaniel, 580-483-6864.