CACHE — Comanche Nation elder Eleanor McDaniel continues her effort to gain the 1,600 signatures needed to call for a recall meeting of the tribe’s Business Committee.
There are seven petitions in circulation calling for special meetings of the Tribal Council, the Comanche Nation’s supreme governing body, according to its constitution, to recall Chairman William Nelson Sr., Vice-Chair LaNora Parker, Secretary/Treasurer Bob Tippeconnie, and committee members June Sovo, Diana Sovo, Ron Red Elk and Clyde Narcomey.
There will be a petition drive all day Saturday at 1063 NW Quanah Road, 1 mile west of Cache off of Old U.S. 62. Bring your tribal identification. Indian tacos, Indian arts and crafts and flea market items also will be available.
McDaniel said the petitions for recall include allegations of neglect of duty, as well as not providing for the well-being of all of the Comanche Nation and its members during a global pandemic. She said they have led over failing efforts to help tribal members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The signing of a new gaming compact with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in April is another particular in the recall effort. McDaniel said the Business Committee “brought disrepute” upon the tribe and put its gaming operations and all that comes with it, including the tribe’s annual budget, in jeopardy. She’s angry the negotiations weren’t brought before the Tribal Council.
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Supreme Court struck down the compact by a 7-1 decision, determining it wasn’t valid under state law.
Call McDaniel, 580-483-6864.