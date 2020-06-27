A Comanche tribal elder will be in Lawton Saturday in an attempt to garner signatures for seven recall petitions she’s circulating against the entirety of the Comanche Business Committee.
Eleanor McDaniel will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2101 SW 38th. She asks that you bring tribal identification and are of voting age when signing the petitions.
McDaniel said tribal members can always stop by Monday through Friday at 1063 NW Quanah Road in Cache to sign the petitions.
The petitions were taken out on June 21. McDaniel has 90 days from that point to garner the 1,266 signatures needed to call a special tribal council meeting to discuss the potential removal of the committee members.
For information call McDaniel, 483-6864; or visit the Facebook group Comanche Nation Forum.