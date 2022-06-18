The Comanche Nation Princess Sorority will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex softball field, 9 miles north of Lawton. Bring refreshments to share.
Call Jolene Schonchin, 580-583-7556.
Updated: June 18, 2022 @ 1:19 am
