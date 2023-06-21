Officially in office

Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woomavovah drapes a Pendleton blanket over the shoulders of newly-elected Comanche Business Committeeperson Seat No. 3 Alice Kassanavoid Friday following her oath of office during a ceremony at the Patriot Room at the tribal complex north of Lawton. 

 Courtesy

New officers have been sworn in for the Comanche Nation following the certification of the June 10 run-off election.

Secretary-Treasurer John David Wahnee, Comanche Business Committeeperson Seat No. 3 Alice Kassanavoid, and Comanche Business Committeeperson No. 4 Jordan Fox were sworn into office Friday in the Patriot Room at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you