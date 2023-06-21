New officers have been sworn in for the Comanche Nation following the certification of the June 10 run-off election.
Secretary-Treasurer John David Wahnee, Comanche Business Committeeperson Seat No. 3 Alice Kassanavoid, and Comanche Business Committeeperson No. 4 Jordan Fox were sworn into office Friday in the Patriot Room at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex.
The officer seating followed the certification of the run-off election results.
•Secretary/treasurer: Wahnee, 661 votes (51 percent); Mike Keahbone, 635 (49 percent).
•Seat No. 3: Kassanavoid, 757 votes (59 percent); Tanisha Sue Burgess, 526 (41 percent).
•Seat No. 4: Fox, 646 votes (50 percent); Robert Douglas Komahcheet, 637 (50 percent).
•Tribal attorney: Crowe & Dunlevy, 620 (50 percent); Dorsey & Whitney LLC, 613 (50 percent).
