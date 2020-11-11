Over 1,400 of the Comanche Nation’s 17,000 members cast ballots on Saturday in the tribe’s delayed 2020 general election.
If the results hold, two Comanche Business Committee (CBC) seats will be up for run-off during a December election.
Voters chose from the nominees for tribal offices, the tribal administrator position and legal representative. If no candidate received 50 percent, the top two candidates will face off in a run-off election.
Unofficial election results provided by The Comanche Nation News are:
•CBC Seat No. 3: Ronald Red Elk, 474 (32 percent); Alice Kassanavoid, 564 (38 percent); and Lyle Cable, 449 (30 percent).
Red Elk and Kassanavoid would be on the upcoming ballot, if results hold.
•CBC Seat No. 4: Robert Komahcheet, 534 (36 percent); Sandra Gallegos, 487 (33 percent); Eddie Ahdosy, 269 (18 percent); Tina Cook, 184 (12 percent).
Should the results hold, Komahcheet and Gallegos will be on the run-off ballot.
•Secretary/Treasurer: John David Wahnee, 733 (50.3 percent); Robert Tippeconnie, 723 (49.7 percent).
Wahnee will take over for the incumbent, Tippeconnie, if certified the winner.
•Tribal administrator: Julia Mantzke, 636 (43 percent); Justin Michael Boos, 356 (24 percent); Ross Bernard Kahrahrah, 495 (33 percent).
It is unclear if this race would go to the highest receiver of votes or if it would go to run-off. The position has traditionally been a popular vote position decided at the tribe’s annual general council until the past few years.
•Attorney candidates: Rosette LLP, 528 (37 percent); Dorsey & Whitney LLP, 883 (63 percent).
Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to contest the election.
Results become official when they are certified by the Comanche Nation Election Office.
A run-off election will be on Dec. 5 with early in-person voting on Dec. 4. Absentee ballots are due at the Lawton Post Office by noon Dec. 5.
The last day to request an absentee ballot for the run-off election is Nov. 20.
If you have questions, call the Election Office, 580-492-3785.