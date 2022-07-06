WHAT: Comanche Nation Vocational Rehabilitation Program Disability Awareness Powwow. Public welcome. No drugs, alcohol or weapons. Not responsible for accidents, injuries or thefts.
WHERE: Watchetaker Hall, Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
WHEN: Saturday.
SCHEDULE: 1 p.m., cedar ceremony; 1:30 p.m., gourd dance; 5 p.m., supper; 6:30 p.m., grand entry.
CONTESTS: Tiny tots, 0-6; boys (combined), 7-12; girls (combined), 7-12; teens, 13-19 (girls combined, boys combined); adult, 20-64 (men combined, women combined); golden age, 65-and-older (men combined, women combined).
HEAD STAFF: Edmond Nevaquaya, master of ceremonies; Charlie Horse, singer; C.C. Whitewolf, man dancer; Linda Silverhorn, lady dancer; Kennison Tahah, boy dancer; Bella Hilliard, girl dancer; KCA Veterans, color guard; Ashley Kerchee, arena director; Comanche Little Ponies, co-hosts; Comanche Nation Princess and Junior Princess, Kiowa Tribal Princess; Apache Tribal Princess, Comanche Nation Princess Sorority; Kiowa Tribal Princess Sorority; and Apache Tribal Princess Sorority, special invitation.
VENDORS: Arts and crafts booths availabor for $25 value donation.
INFORMATION: 580-492-3605.