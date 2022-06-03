NORMAN — The safety coordinator for the Comanche Nation’s transit system is among those recognized with Awards of Excellence by the Oklahoma Transit Association.
Rebecca Tahchawwickah, Comanche Nation Transit Safety, won the Safety & Training Award recognizing transit organizations for their commitment to improving the safety and security of transit employees, customers, and communities through application of effective safety initiatives.
Tahchawwickah worked her way up from a dispatcher to become the wave of change that played a key role in making Comanche Nation Transit the safe system it is today, officials said. As safety coordinator, Tahchawwickah created Asset Organization and Data Collection Systems that led to overall improvement of service as well as a safety reporting tool empowering employees to express concerns or safety issues.
Other OTA award winners include:
Innovation Award: The CLIMB — Ride Program, which pairs mobility and social service for the child welfare system to help reunify families through the Department of Human Services Child Welfare by removing transportation as a barrier. It also provides families in the foster care system with comprehensive transportation options, including transportation training, incentives and post-program support.
Transit System of the Year: All Oklahoma transit agencies were awarded this honor, given annually to recognize the Oklahoma transit agency that has demonstrated outstanding service that implements innovative concepts, effective problem-solving techniques, or promotes a positive image of transit.