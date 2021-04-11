The Comanche Nation will gather at its dance ground on Saturday for its annual general council meeting where a proposed $64 million proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 will be discussed.
Nominations will be taken for tribal officers including the chairman and vice-chair roles.
Tribal members can begin arriving at 10 a.m. at the dance grounds at the tribal complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. The meeting is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. when there is a quorum of at least 150 tribal members of voting age present and signed in.
The proposed $64,190,527 budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 will be a topic of discussion. Among the 40 percent revenue allocation monies, $1.8 million is slated for elder payments and $22,126,990 is earmarked for per capita payments to tribal members.
Tribal members have until 5 p.m. Thursday to submit resolutions and discussion topics. You may submit them to the Election Office via email: elections@comanchenation.com; fax: 580-492-5805; or visit the election office at the tribal complex in person.
Resolutions and topics will be reviewed for constitutionality and, once approved, tribal members will have opportunity to present during the meeting.
Nominations will be taken for the positions of Comanche Business Committee chairman, vice chair, as well as for the tribal administrator position and for tribal attorney. The general election will follow in early May.
Candidates for the Business Committee or tribal administrator position must be tribal members 21-or-older and can’t have been convicted of a felony, misdemeanor involving dishonesty, bribery, embezzlement or any other misappropriation or obligation of tribal assets and must pass a drug test. Candidates cannot have been recalled from office in the past three years and must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited university.
Chairman William Nelson Sr., who has served in the post since September 2016, will be terming out of office. Vice-chair LaNora Parker is in her first term and eligible for nomination. Parker will be serving in her role at the meeting. Nelson will not due to a suspension from tribal business.
Following the March 6 meeting of the Business Committee where inconsistencies with an audit of the tribe’s finances were revealed, according to a resolution submitted by CBC Seat Committee person No. 2 Diana Gail Sovo-Doyebi, Nelson was suspended from carrying out his duties.
The resolution called for Nelson’s suspension and for him to turn in all Comanche Nation-owned computer equipment, including his laptop, jump drives, keys and cellphones. It also would make him ineligible to seek any leadership position or employment within Comanche Nation and/or any of its entities until the investigation is complete.
Comanche Nation Law Enforcement has since been enlisted to investigate the suspended chairman of the tribe.
In a March 18 statement, the Comanche Business Committee released a statement regarding the chairman’s status.
Nelson is not authorized to be on the tribal complex grounds or included in the Nation’s business and is not authorized to conduct business or represent the Nation while on suspension.
The information Sovo-Doyebi cited as the reason of need for an investigation:
•Contracts initiated and signed by Nelson that were suspected to be outside legal quorum and under no legal review by counsel under “false presentation.”
•Actions directed without a legal quorum.
•The illegal movement of funds from 60 percent operations to 40 percent per cap account fund in excess of $3 million.
•The discovery of bank accounts unknown to the CBC, including debit cards from account No. 7474 with BancFirst that remain open after actions to terminate them. Sovo-Doyebi also cited questionable charges to the account.
•Changes to the CBC-approved proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 line-item budget that were agreed to in a prior CBC meeting. The numbers had to be corrected and justified in the February meeting of the CBC.
Nelson told The Constitution Doyebi-Sovo’s actions with the resolution and actions that followed fail to follow the tribe’s constitution. He said she has failed to “disclose certain illegal events that need correction before my term of Chairmanship ends.” He cited several allegations that she and her family have taken advantage of the tribe for personal gains.
“Hypocrisy is the order of the day for Business Committee members to overlook these actual events but ignore defamation campaigns on the Chairman,” he said.
Nelson said the suspension from his role is unconstitutional. He is seeking guidance from the Comanche Nation’s legal counsel, Forrest Tahdooahnippah of Dorsey and Whitney LLP in hopes of returning to an active role in the position until his term ends.