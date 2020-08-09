Beginning Monday, Comanche Nation Social Services will begin taking applications for Summer LIHEAP Low Income Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) Cooling Assistance.
Requirements are as follows:
• This service is for Comanche tribal members only who are head of household.
• Tribal members must reside in Comanche, Cotton, Tillman, Caddo, or Kiowa counties.
• Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB).
• Social Security cards for all in the household.
• Current electric utility bill.
• Proof of ALL household income for the past thirty (30) days. Other documentation may be requested.
Copies of all original documents (CDIB, Social Security card, utility bill, and income verification) should be made to submit.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, applications will be accepted by email, fax or at the CHR checkpoint located at the north entrance of the Comanche Complex, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday.
To avoid duplication of service, if you have received assistance with the State of Oklahoma LIHEAP or LIHEAP with another tribal program, you are not eligible for Comanche LIHEAP.
Printable applications are available online at comanchenation.com.
Applications also may be picked up at the Comanche Nation CHR check point at the north gate of the complex or the Comanche Nation Elder Center, 1701 SW H.
Because of limited funding, only completed applications will be processed. Assistance will be first come, first served.
If you have any questions, please contact the Comanche Nation Social Services by telephone, (589) 492-3358 ; or fax, (580) 492-3742.