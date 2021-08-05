COVID-19 precautions have impacted the Comanche Nation. In taking safety into consideration as cases begin to rise, precautions are the first line of defense.
The tribal complex, 9 miles north of Lawton, returned to closed-campus status on Monday and all programs will provide curbside service only, according to the tribe’s information office.
This action is to protect the tribal community and employees from the new COVID-19 Delta variant that is beginning to impact Southwest Oklahoma.
Concerns over the new strain of the virus has also caused the Comanche Nation Fair Board to cancel this year’s Comanche Nation Fair, traditionally held in late-September.
A statement was released by the Comanche Nation Fair Board Officers: Fred Codynah, Fair Board President; Rodney Parker, Fair Board Vice-president; June Kester, Fair Board Treasurer; BJ Anderson, Fair Board Secretary; Dustin Miller, Fair Board Media Designer.
“Due to the COVID-19 Delta variant numbers rising, we felt that it was in the best interest of our tribal elders, children, dancers, vendors, guests and employees that we take the proper precautions in regards to the health and safety of our community. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We encourage everyone to stay safe and healthy this year.”
The Comanche Nation Fair was also cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. It had become an annual event for 28 years following its origin in 1991.