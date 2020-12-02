The Comanche Nation will have its run-off election for tribal officers on Saturday with early-voting slated to begin Friday.
Following the Nov. 7 primary election for officials, John David Wahnee won the Comanche Business Committee (CBC) Secretary/Treasurer race by winning with 50.3 percent of the vote. Dorsey & Whitney law firm won the election for tribal attorney with 63 percent of the vote. They were sworn into office during a Nov. 10 ceremony.
Candidates that will face-off in this weekend’s election:
•CBC Seat No. 3, Ronald Red Elk and Alice Kassanavoid.
•CBC Seat No. 4, Robert Komahcheet and Sandra Gallegos.
•Tribal administrator, Julia Mantzke and Ross Bernard Kahrahrah.
Absentee ballots are due at the Lawton Post Office by noon Saturday.
The last day to request an absentee ballot for the run-off election was Nov. 20.
If you have questions, call the Election Office, 580-492-3785.